AMSAT has issued the second call for papers for the 2018 AMSAT-NA Annual Meeting and Space Symposium, set for November 2 – 4 at the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Proposals for papers, symposium presentations, and poster presentations are invited on any topic of interest to the Amateur Satellite community.

Send a tentative presentation title and abstract as soon as possible, with final copy by October 15 for inclusion in the printed Proceedings. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service