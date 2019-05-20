AMSAT is soliciting nominations for its Board of Directors election. Four directors' terms expire this year: Jerry Buxton, N0JY; Clayton Coleman, W5PFG; Drew Glasbrenner, KO4MA; and Paul Stoetzer, N8HM. In addition, up to two Alternates may be elected for 1-year terms.

A valid nomination requires either one member-society or five individual members in good standing to nominate an AMSAT member for Director. Written nominations, consisting of the nominee's name and call sign and the nominating individuals' names, call signs, and individual signatures should be mailed to AMSAT, 10605 Concord St., Suite 304, Kensington, MD 20895-2526.

Hard-copy nominations are the preferred method, but an intent to nominate may be submitted electronically to martha@amsat.org or faxed to 301-822-4371. Petitions must arrive at the AMSAT office no later than June 15. In the case of electronic nominations, a verifying traditional written petition must be received at the AMSAT office within 7 days following the close of nominations on June 15 to be considered valid. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service