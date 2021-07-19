AMSAT-NA has issued its first call for papers for the 39th Annual AMSAT Space Symposium, set for October 29 – 31, 2021, at the Crowne Plaza AiRE hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota. Proposals for symposium presentations are invited on any topic of interest to the amateur satellite community. A tentative presentation title is requested, with final copy submitted by October 18 for inclusion in the symposium Proceedings. Send abstracts and papers to Dan Schultz, N8FGV.