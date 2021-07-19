ARRL

Secure Site Login

News

AMSAT-NA Issues First Call for Papers

07/19/2021

AMSAT-NA has issued its first call for papers for the 39th Annual AMSAT Space Symposium, set for October 29 – 31, 2021, at the Crowne Plaza AiRE hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota. Proposals for symposium presentations are invited on any topic of interest to the amateur satellite community. A tentative presentation title is requested, with final copy submitted by October 18 for inclusion in the symposium Proceedings. Send abstracts and papers to Dan Schultz, N8FGV.



Back

Back to Top

Having Trouble?

News & Features >> News