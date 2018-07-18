Due to a printing error, the beige colored ballots mailed to AMSAT-NA members for the 2018 Board of Directors election on July 15, 2018, have been declared void; any such ballots received at the AMSAT-NA office will not be counted.

New ballots labeled "CORRECTED BALLOT 7/20/2018" and printed on yellow card stock are being mailed to all AMSAT-NA members. Vote for no more than three of the 2018 candidates: Tom Clark, K3IO; Mark Hammond, N8MH; Scott Harvey, KA7FVV; Bruce Paige, KK5DO, and Peter Portanova, W2JV. The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes will be elected as directors.

Two alternate members will be chosen, based on the next highest number of votes received. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service