AMSAT-NA President Joe Spier, K6WAO, has resigned, citing personal reasons. Spier, of Weimar, California, had served as AMSAT’s president since October 2017. Prior to that, Spier was AMSAT’s executive vice president and vice president of Educational Relations. He also served as an AMSAT News Service editor and as a member of the ARISS Education Team. Executive Vice President Paul Stoetzer, N8HM, will assume the office of president until the next meeting of the AMSAT Board of Directors.

“I want to thank Joe for his many years of service to AMSAT in a variety of roles,” Stoetzer said. “I especially want to recognize his efforts to mark AMSAT's 50th anniversary with special events at Dayton Hamvention® and the AMSAT Symposium. His leadership in bringing together a variety of figures from the history of amateur radio in space in Arlington, Virginia, this past fall helped to make the Symposium a very special event.”