Alan Johnston, KU2Y, will become AMSAT’s Vice-President, Educational Relations, AMSAT President, Joe Spier, K6WAO, has announced. “The subject of educational outreach is critical for the mission of AMSAT,” Spier said. “AMSAT continues creating structure for fulfilling our mission component regarding education with projects such as the CubeSat Simulator, ARISS, and outreach to primary, middle, high school, and university programs.” Johnston will help AMSAT to establish and coordinate an education initiative program and serve as its senior point of contact with outside organizations regarding educational outreach, Spier said.

Johnston is an instructor at Rowan University in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department and interested in using Amateur Radio satellites to teach various engineering and scientific topics. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service