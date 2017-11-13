AMSAT is urging satellite enthusiasts to get their FoxTelem telemetry software up and running, in anticipation of the launch on November 14 of RadFxSat (Fox-1B). It will carry a Fox-1 style FM U/V repeater with an uplink on 435.250 MHz (67.0 Hz CTCSS) and a downlink on 145.960 MHz. Satellite and experiment telemetry will be downlinked via the DUV subaudible telemetry stream, which can be decoded using FoxTelem.

The first Amateur Radio operator to successfully receive RadFxSat (Fox-1B) telemetry and upload it to the AMSAT server will receive a commemorative 3D printed QSL card.

RadFxSat is scheduled to launch at 0947 UTC on November 14 from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. The first transmission from RadFxSat is expected to occur around 1207 UTC. Due to a lack of pre-launch Keplerian elements, it is not known where the satellite will be when it makes its first transmission.

More information on the launch and early orbit phase of RadFxSat are on the AMSAT website. RadFxSat (Fox-1B), which will carry a 435/145 MHz FM transponder, is one of four CubeSats making up the NASA ELaNa XIV mission, riding as secondary payloads aboard the Joint Polar Satellite System-1 (JPSS-1) mission. JPSS-1 will launch on a Delta II vehicle from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service