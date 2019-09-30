AMSAT-NA has received a request from radio amateurs involved with emergency communications in the Azores to forgo AO-92 L/v operation of the satellite this week.

“Hurricane Lorenzo is expected to pass through the Azores as a Category 4 storm Tuesday and Wednesday, and they are requesting AO-92 remain in U/v for potential emergency traffic,” AMSAT Vice President of Operations Drew Glasbrenner, KO4MA, said. “Please be aware of and yield to any emergency traffic, on any satellite, coming from the area during this time. Passes covering the Azores and Portugal are the most critical. Emergency use is always first priority, and AMSAT is happy to assist in any way we can.” — Thanks to AMSAT News Service