AMSAT Vice President Engineering Jerry Buxton, N0JY, on August 15 delivered RadFxSat (Fox-1B) CubeSat, built in partnership with Vanderbilt University to Cal Poly University. RadFsSat/Fox-1B was successfully integrated into the P-POD CubeSat deployment container on August 16 along with its pod-mates, Makersat-0 and EagleSat.

Launch qualification vibration testing of the integrated P-POD was completed on August 17. The P-POD will next be mounted on the ULA Delta II rocket for launch no earlier than October 12.

“Many thanks to the Cal Poly, Tyvak, and NASA personnel who we performed the integration with, to the Makersat-0 and EagleSat team members, and to my west coast AMSAT CubeSat wing man Al Vasso for a successful and fun day!” Buxton said afterward.

Uplink for Fox-1B is 435.250 MHz FM (67.0 Hz CTCSS); Downlink is 145.960 MHz FM (with subaudible slow speed telemetry data); 145.960 MHz 9600 baud FSK data. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service via Jerry Buxton, N0JY