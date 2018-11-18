AMSAT has announced that the SpaceX Spaceflight SSO-A SmallSat Express launch carrying the Fox-1Cliff Amateur Radio CubeSat and several other Amateur Radio payloads has been delayed. SpaceX tweeted, “Standing down from Monday’s launch attempt of Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express to conduct additional pre-flight inspections. Once complete, we will confirm a new launch date.”

Fox-1Cliff and other spacecraft will be carried into space on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Fox-1Cliff carries the Fox-1 U/v FM repeater, AMSAT’s L-Band Downshifter, the flight spare of the AO-85 Vanderbilt University Low Energy Proton (LEP) radiation experiment, and the standard Fox-1 Penn State University-Erie MEMS gyroscope experiment. Virginia Tech provided a video graphics array camera that’s similar to the one on AO-92 but which will provide images at a higher 640 × 480 resolution.

Fox-1Cliff is named in honor of long-time AMSAT member, contributor and benefactor Cliff Buttschardt, K7RR (SK), who passed away in 2006. His contributions to AMSAT and other amateur satellite programs, including serving as an adviser during the initial development of the CubeSat specification at California Polytechnic State University, earned him the Lifetime Achievement Award from Project OSCAR in 2006. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service