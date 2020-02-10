An Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) slow-scan television (SSTV) event from the ISS is set to begin on October 4 at 1400 UTC for setup and operation, continuing until October 8 at 1915 UTC. Dates and times are subject to change, due to ISS operational adjustments. Images will be downlinked at 145.800 MHz ±3 kHz for Doppler shift. The expected SSTV mode is PD 120.

The main theme of this collection of images will be satellites. Radio enthusiasts participating in the event can post and view images on the ARISS SSTV Gallery. After your image is posted, you can acquire a special award by visiting https://ariss.pzk.org.pl/sstv/ and following directions for submitting a digital copy of your received image.