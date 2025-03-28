A 2-hour interview with ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA, is available on The DX Mentor Podcast, hosted by Bill Salyers, AJ8B. Minster was elected by the ARRL Board of Directors as CEO in 2020, and has led the association’s operations since.

Minster talked about a wide range of topics from how he got started in amateur radio as a shortwave listener, to the importance of mentoring new licensees. He also answered many questions from Salyers about ARRL membership, matters involving the Board of Directors, and last year’s cyber-attack which disrupted many systems and services. Minster also talked about and the organization’s work promoting and protecting amateur radio in Washington, D.C., and ARRL’s new strategy to develop the next generation of hams and to inspire youth.

The DX Mentor can be found on your favorite podcast platform, and on YouTube.