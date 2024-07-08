Andrew “Andy” Milluzzi, Ph.D., KK4LWR, has been appointed Vice Director of the ARRL Southeastern Division. ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, appointed Milluzzi to the remainder of the term ending in December 2025 following the recent death of former Vice Director Jeff Beals, WA4AW (SK).

Milluzzi works for Walt Disney Imagineering as a Senior Ride Control Systems Engineer. He earned his Ph.D. at the University of Florida in electrical and computer engineering, focusing on high-performance computing.

Milluzzi has been active in amateur radio since 2012. He remains active in his collegiate club as a board member for the Alumni and Friends of Gator Amateur Radio. Milluzzi volunteers with Youth on The Air (YOTA) and is a co-advisor for the ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Program, along with his brother Tony Milluzzi, KD8RTT. They have supported the program since 2017, extensively networking college amateur radio clubs and students. Milluzzi has served on the ARRL Public Relations Committee since 2018. He is an ARRL Life Member.



The ARRL Southeastern Division includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.