ARRL

Secure Site Login

News

Annual 13 Colonies Event Gets Under Way on July 1

06/30/2020

The annual 13 Colonies special event will begin on July 1 at 1300 UTC and conclude on July 8 at 0400 UTC. Stations representing the original 13 British colonies, plus two bonus stations, will be on the air with 1 × 1 call signs. The event sponsor stresses that participants do not need to work all 13 colony stations to obtain a certificate and do not need to work the two bonus stations for a clean sweep. All HF bands will be in play, with the exception of 60 meters, and simplex on 2 and 6 meters is encouraged. All modes of operation may be represented.

  • This year will mark the 12th occurrence of the event. Look for:
  • K2A, New York
  • K2B, Virginia
  • K2C, Rhode Island
  • K2D, Connecticut
  • K2E, Delaware
  • K2F, Maryland
  • K2G, Georgia
  • K2H, Massachusetts
  • K2I, New Jersey
  • K2J, North Carolina
  • K2K, New Hampshire
  • K2L, South Carolina
  • K2M, Pennsylvania.

Bonus station WM3PEN will be in Philadelphia (the call sign commemorates the Pennsylvania colony’s founder, William Penn). The other bonus station will be GB13COL in the UK.



Back

Back to Top

Having Trouble?

News & Features >> News