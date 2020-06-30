Annual 13 Colonies Event Gets Under Way on July 1
The annual 13 Colonies special event will begin on July 1 at 1300 UTC and conclude on July 8 at 0400 UTC. Stations representing the original 13 British colonies, plus two bonus stations, will be on the air with 1 × 1 call signs. The event sponsor stresses that participants do not need to work all 13 colony stations to obtain a certificate and do not need to work the two bonus stations for a clean sweep. All HF bands will be in play, with the exception of 60 meters, and simplex on 2 and 6 meters is encouraged. All modes of operation may be represented.
- This year will mark the 12th occurrence of the event. Look for:
- K2A, New York
- K2B, Virginia
- K2C, Rhode Island
- K2D, Connecticut
- K2E, Delaware
- K2F, Maryland
- K2G, Georgia
- K2H, Massachusetts
- K2I, New Jersey
- K2J, North Carolina
- K2K, New Hampshire
- K2L, South Carolina
- K2M, Pennsylvania.
Bonus station WM3PEN will be in Philadelphia (the call sign commemorates the Pennsylvania colony’s founder, William Penn). The other bonus station will be GB13COL in the UK.
