The annual 13 Colonies special event will begin on July 1 at 1300 UTC and conclude on July 8 at 0400 UTC. Stations representing the original 13 British colonies, plus two bonus stations, will be on the air with 1 × 1 call signs. The event sponsor stresses that participants do not need to work all 13 colony stations to obtain a certificate and do not need to work the two bonus stations for a clean sweep. All HF bands will be in play, with the exception of 60 meters, and simplex on 2 and 6 meters is encouraged. All modes of operation may be represented.

This year will mark the 12th occurrence of the event. Look for:

K2A, New York

K2B, Virginia

K2C, Rhode Island

K2D, Connecticut

K2E, Delaware

K2F, Maryland

K2G, Georgia

K2H, Massachusetts

K2I, New Jersey

K2J, North Carolina

K2K, New Hampshire

K2L, South Carolina

K2M, Pennsylvania.

Bonus station WM3PEN will be in Philadelphia (the call sign commemorates the Pennsylvania colony’s founder, William Penn). The other bonus station will be GB13COL in the UK.