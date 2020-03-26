The annual Intrepid-DX Group Intrepid Spirit Award will go to the Perseverance DX Group’s VP8PJ South Orkney Island DXpedition team for its “superb activation” from Signy Island.

“This DXpedition was extremely well planned and executed from this very remote, cold, and harsh Island,” the Intrepid-DX Group said in announcing the award. “This award is to recognize the entire team’s collective effort to activate these challenging and much-needed entities on behalf of a grateful global DX community. We acknowledge the team’s pursuit of operating excellence in making these difficult activations.”

The award normally is presented at the April International DX Convention in Visalia, California, which has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The award recognizes and honors individuals or teams that “boldly activate rare entities where their own personal safety is secondary to their pursuit of providing contacts to the DX community,” the Intrepid-DX Group said.