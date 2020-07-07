The Maritime Radio Historical Society (MRHS) and the National Park Service have announced that the annual KPH Night of Nights has been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions. This would have been the 21st such event, which commemorates what is believed to be the last commercial Morse transmission in the US.

While KPH, KFS, and K6KPH will not be on the air for Night of Nights XXI, MRHS members will be active from home. Members will use their own call signs on the usual K6KPH frequencies of 3550, 7050, and 14,050 kHz starting at 0001 UTC on July 13 (the evening of July 12 in North American time zones) and will send the Night of Nights opening message traditionally transmitted via KPH. They will then stand by for calls or will call “CQ NON” or “CQ Night of Nights.” Listen for WB6OVV, N6BBF, WB6UZX, AA6IF, N6AD, W6AWO, W6DHM, and possibly others.