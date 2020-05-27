A new beta (“release candidate”), WSJT-X version 2.2.0-rc2, is now available for downloading from the WSJT-X website, along with a list of new features. The WSJT-X development team has also published additional FT8 “overflow” frequencies. The WSJT-X 2.2.0-rc2 Release Notes explain:

“Increasing FT8 usage on 40, 30, and 20 meters means that the default 3 kHz subbands are often wall-to-wall with signals. Overcrowding encourages some to turn on their amplifiers, which only makes things worse. On a trial basis, and in response to numerous suggestions from around the world, we have added a second set of suggested dial frequencies for FT8 on three HF bands and also on 6 meters…7.071, 10.133, 14.071, and 50.310 MHz.

"These frequencies will appear in your drop-down band-selector list after you go to the ‘Settings | Frequencies’ tab, right-click on the frequency table, and select ‘Reset.’ Alternatively, you can add the new FT8 frequencies manually. When the conventional FT8 subband on 6, 20, 30, or 40 meters seems too full, please try moving your dial frequency down 3 kHz! [A]s currently implemented, WSJT-X will set your dial to the lowest frequency for the selected mode and band, when you switch bands.”

The latest “general availability” (GA) release is WSJT-X 2.1.2.