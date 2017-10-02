KC4AAA at the US Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station has been heard recently on 40 meters (SSB) at around 0650 UTC. QSL Manager Larry Skilton, K1IED, reports that QSL cards for recent activity (December 2016 through January 2017) should go out in March. KC4AAA plans to be on LoTW with logs from 2013 to the present. Skilton reports that KC4AAA was not on the air very often during 2016.

The KC4USV station at McMurdo Station has been off the air for 2 years, and the antennas are down. KC4USV is on LoTW.

Mikhail “Mike” Fokin, RI1AND, at Novolazarevskaya Base, Antarctica, has been showing up on PSK31 on 40 and 20 meters, working into the US.

Oleg Neruchev, ZS1OIN/UA3HK, will be active as RI1ANN from the Russian Progress station until February 22 (QSL via ZS1OIN). The Russian Antarctic Bases Award is available for contacts or SWL reports with stations at the Russian Antarctic bases and stations. — Thanks to The Daily DX