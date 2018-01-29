Due to circumstances beyond their control, Hamvention® 2018 organizers reluctantly are walking back an earlier announcement that a new building would be available for this year’s event at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio.

“Despite all of the best efforts and intentions by Greene County, the Greene County Agricultural Society, and Hamvention, we have learned the anticipated new building will not be constructed in time for Hamvention 2018,” Hamvention General Chair Ron Cramer, KD8ENJ, said. “The prefab sections bid on and architecturally required are currently backlogged. We expect construction to be delayed until after our show and the Greene County Fair.” Cramer said construction should be completed this year in time for Hamvention 2019. “We regret this; however it is well out of our control,” Cramer said.

On the plus side, he continued, Hamvention 2018 will have more room for inside exhibits, with the addition of the vacated Furniture Building, and the Flea Market may gain new space as well.

“After consultation with professionals, we are in the process of solving the mud issue in the Flea Market area,” Cramer said. “We anticipate work to start as soon as weather allows. We are rearranging the soccer field parking to eliminate use of the low areas where we had problems last year.”

A revised exit plan and additional off-site parking also are in the works, along with easy-to-use maps to help visitors to navigate. Parking and shuttles will be free. Talk-in also has new equipment and a taller tower to extend its reach.

“There are many new ideas we are working on to make your stay with us more enjoyable,” Cramer added. “Keep watching our website for updates.” — Thanks to Hamvention General Chair Ron Cramer KD8ENJ