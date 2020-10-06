AMSAT reports that, after some 8 months in continuous sunlight, AO-73 (FUNcube-1) began to encounter some eclipses during each orbit. Telemetry showed that AO-73 continued to function, although maintaining a sufficient battery charge was a concern. After 3 weeks of increasing eclipse periods, however, AMSAT reported that the lithium-ion battery appears to be okay, and the bus voltage has not yet dropped below 8.1 V. The operating mode has been shifted from high-power telemetry educational mode to continuous amateur mode with the transponder on. Telemetry continues to be available, but at low power. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service