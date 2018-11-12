ARRL

Secure Site Login

News

Apollo 8 50th Anniversary Special Event Set for December 21 – 27

12/11/2018

Several NASA Amateur Radio clubs will mark the 50th anniversary of Apollo 8 on December 21 – 27, concluding the year-long NASA on the Air activity, which celebrates NASA’s 60th anniversary. The agency was created in 1958 through an act signed by President Dwight Eisenhower.

Apollo 8 was launched on December 21, 1968, and splashed down 6 days later on December 27. It was the first manned spacecraft to leave low-Earth orbit, orbit the moon, and return safely.

Special event operation will be on various bands and modes, and participating stations will self-spot on the DX cluster as well as via Facebook and Twitter.

Contact Rob Suggs, KB5EZ, at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center for more information.



Back

Back to Top

Having Trouble?

News & Features >> News