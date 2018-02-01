It may seem early to be considering April Fools humor, but that's exactly the theme of the new QST QuickStats survey now available at the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats. The results of this survey will appear in the April issue of QST, of course. So, needless to say, this poll is a little . . . out of the ordinary!

● Have you ever tattooed yourself with a soldering iron?

● What is the meaning of the new Q signal QZZ?

● How does your cat or dog tell you when it is time to turn off your radio?

● Do you calibrate your station clock to National Institutes of Standards and Technology station WWV?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!