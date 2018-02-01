April Fool QuickStats Poll Now Available!
It may seem early to be considering April Fools humor, but that's exactly the theme of the new QST QuickStats survey now available at the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats. The results of this survey will appear in the April issue of QST, of course. So, needless to say, this poll is a little . . . out of the ordinary!
● Have you ever tattooed yourself with a soldering iron?
● What is the meaning of the new Q signal QZZ?
● How does your cat or dog tell you when it is time to turn off your radio?
● Do you calibrate your station clock to National Institutes of Standards and Technology station WWV?
Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!
