As temperatures rise to 26 °C (79 °F), Martti Laine, OH2BH, reports that activity from some Arctic Circle islands begins this week. This includes OJ9A from Kataja/Inakari (EU-192) and OH9A from Lapland Islands (Selka-Sarvi — EU-126). The two islands, located in the Tornio River delta, will be active July 24 – 29, including during the Islands on the Air (IOTA) Contest.

Only two islands are split between Finland and Sweden: Market Reef (EU-053) and Kataja/Inakari (EU-192), which enjoy unique statuses in the DXCC and IOTA programs. Contacts with OJ9A will also count toward the Market Reef Jubilee Marathon.

In parallel with OJ9A and OH9A, Market Reef (OJ0DX) will be activated by a team of German, Swedish, and Finnish radio amateurs.