SAN DIEGO, California and NEWINGTON, Connecticut – Today, Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) and The ARRL Foundation announced a three-year commitment with over $2.1 million in combined funding to support scholarships for radio amateurs, radio technology for classroom teachers, and amateur radio club grants. This commitment reinforces a strong shared vision between ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® and ARDC to invest in the future of amateur radio through programs supporting the next generation of radio amateurs.

“ARRL and ARDC share a common vision for the future of Amateur Radio,” says The ARRL Foundation President David Norris, K5UZ. “The Foundation exists to support the next generation of radio amateurs, and we are so proud to collaborate with ARDC to make these programs possible.”

The ARDC Scholarship at The ARRL Foundation has supported nearly 100 amateur radio operators in pursuit of their educational goals since its inception in 2020. The renewed commitment will result in over 200 total scholarships, awarded over the next three years, for radio amateurs pursuing higher education, with scholarships ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. This competitive scholarship program is run through The ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program, and recipients who demonstrate academic excellence and financial need can use this funding for tuition, room & board, books, and other fees essential to advance their education. More information on eligibility and application deadlines may be found online at The ARRL Foundation website at www.arrl.org/scholarship-program.

The ARRL Club Grants program was introduced in 2022 with initial funding from ARDC. Thanks to this next round of collaboration, the ARRL Club Grants Program will continue in 2024. Beginning with significant funding from ARDC in 2022, the ARRL Club Grants program is administered by The ARRL Foundation, together with the ARRL Field Organization. These club grants are critical to the future of amateur radio because of the importance of mentoring and helping licensees become active in Amateur Radio. ARRL encourages clubs to revitalize this critical aspect of their role by applying for funding to support programs in one of the available categories, including ham skills development, STEAM learning and education, or club station improvement, among others. This transformational program will launch in the Spring of 2024. More details will be provided through upcoming informational sessions and on The ARRL Foundation website at www.arrl.org/club-grant-program.

Additional funding from ARDC will extend the effectiveness of ARRL outreach programs to teachers and schools, including the ARRL Teachers Institute for Wireless Technology. Monies will be used to purchase equipment to allow students to get hands-on STEM experiences through radio communications and radio technology.

ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA, is inspired by the opportunities this collaboration presents. “These grants are a great exercise in teamwork and shared vision between our organizations; ARDC has resources to enable significant advancements in amateur radio, and ARRL brings the strength and reach needed to implement these great programs,” he said.

“On behalf of ARRL and The ARRL Foundation, I want to express my sincere thanks for the strong vision and generosity of ARDC,” says ARRL Director of Development Kevin Beal, K8EAL, “Through its philanthropy, ARDC is supporting transformational programs, which will have a significant impact on amateur radio’s future.”

ARDC Executive Director Rosy Schechter, KJ7RYV, adds: “It’s a joy and an honor to enable amateur radio clubs across the country to flourish, and we’re grateful to work with the ARRL to make it happen. We loved seeing the projects from the first round of funding and look forward to seeing what comes next.”

“Clubs are the heart and soul of amateur radio, and outreach is core to ARDC's and ARRL's shared vision," says ARDC Board Member Ria Jairam, N2RJ. " We are proud to support amateur radio clubs and their projects through these transformational grants.”

***

About Amateur Radio

Also known as ham radio, amateur radio is the licensed use of radio frequencies for personal, noncommercial purposes. Amateur Radio Service licensees use their training, skills, and equipment to practice radio communications and develop radio technology. Amateur radio operators volunteer their qualifications and equipment for communications duty in public service and during emergencies. Amateur radio also provides a basis for hands-on STEM/STEAM education and pathways to careers.

About The ARRL Foundation

ARRL®, founded in 1914 as the American Radio Relay League, is The National Association for Amateur Radio® in the USA and is the primary source of information about ham radio. It provides books, news, support and information for individuals and clubs, special events, continuing education classes and other benefits for its members. For 50 years, in partnership with ARRL, The ARRL Foundation has stewarded philanthropic support for amateur radio through scholarships, club grants, and other programs to ensure a strong and vibrant future. Learn more at www.arrl.org

About ARDC

Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) is a California-based foundation with roots in amateur radio and the technology of internet communication. The organization got its start by managing the AMPRNet address space, which is reserved for licensed amateur radio operators worldwide. Additionally, ARDC makes grants to projects and organizations that follow amateur radio’s practice and tradition of technical experimentation in both amateur radio and digital communication science. Such experimentation has led to advances that benefit the general public, including the mobile phone and wireless internet technology. ARDC envisions a world where all such technology is available through open source hardware and software, and where anyone has the ability to innovate upon it. To learn more about ARDC, go to https://www.ardc.net.