Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) has awarded a $16,495 grant to fund a modern amateur radio station in the soon-to-open Museum of Information Explosion (MIE) in Huntsville, Alabama.



Dan Romanchik, KB6NU, ARDC Communications Manager, said the amateur station will be staffed and maintained by members of local amateur radio clubs, including the Radio Club of the MIE, who will install and operate the equipment and serve as docents for the station. "Licensed amateurs can use the station to try out new modes and techniques without making a major financial commitment. Specialized tools and test equipment will be available to use on-site," said Romanchik.



The station will present a contrast between modern digital technology and the historic, yet classic equipment found in the museum's other exhibits. The juxtaposition of old and new is designed to illustrate the accelerating evolution of amateur radio.



Dr. Marcus Bendickson, Executive Director of the museum, said they expect to open in early fall 2023, and visitors will be able to explore the history of communication, computing innovation, and how these technologies have shaped our modern way of life.