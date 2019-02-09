With Hurricane Dorian essentially stalled over the northern Bahamas wreaking havoc, the waiting game for the dangerous Category 4 storm continues in the US Southeast. Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES®) teams in the ARRL South Florida Section are reported fully activated, and more than 20 evacuation shelters have been opened. Northern Florida is at a Level 3 status — monitoring the situation, and West Central Florida (WCF) has opened shelters opened in several counties and is at a Level 2 alert.

ARES organizations in all three ARRL Florida Sections convened via conference call today to continue coordination of preparedness activities for Amateur Radio emergency communication. Another conference call is scheduled for tomorrow morning following the 1100 EDT advisory to assess the situation at that point. An online Florida ARES Operator Application is available. Applicants should be Florida residents and meet all qualifications stated on the application.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicated at 2100 UTC today (September 2) that Dorian was “stationary.” The storm is 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and some 25 miles northeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island. Dorian is packing maximum sustained winds of 145 MPH, having lost some strength as it lingered over the Bahamas where it arrived as a powerful Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of more than 185 MPH.

A Storm Surge Warning has been extended northward to Altamaha Sound, Georgia. A Hurricane Warning has been extended northward to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch have been extended northward to South Santee River, South Carolina.

A Hurricane Warning continues in effect for Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas, and for Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

“A slow westward to west-northwestward motion is expected to resume overnight and continue into early Tuesday,” the NHC reported at 2100 UTC. “A turn toward the northwest is forecast by late Tuesday, with a northeastward motion forecast to begin by Wednesday night. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island into Tuesday morning. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday.”

Activation of the Florida Tri-Section ARES Net that was scheduled to commence on 3.950 MHz or 7.242 MHz, depending upon propagation, and another net on the statewide SARnet repeater system has been postponed at least until Tuesday morning, ARRL West Central Florida Section Manager Darrell Davis, KT4WX, reports. WCF Section Emergency Coordinator Ben Henley, KI4IGX, and his staff are continuing to closely monitor the situation and are staying in communications with local ARES Emergency Coordinators and the state emergency operations center (EOC), while ECs are in close contact with their respective emergency management offices, Davis added.

“All ARES, ACS, and CERT groups should continue to stay in communication with their respective leadership for their groups in case that group is requested to activate,” Davis said. “Any equipment checks, supply replenishment, and or home mitigation activities should already be at completion. As we have seen, the risk to the ARRL West Central Florida Section may be reduced, at the moment, but it is by no means past and can change at any time.”

The Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) has been in continuous operation since Saturday and will remain so until further notice, HWN Manager Bobby Graves, KB5HAV, said. “This morning, we had hoped to hear stations on Abacos Island and perhaps some stations on Grand Bahamas Island. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans.”

Graves said a G2 geomagnetic storm over the weekend has hampered the ability to communicate on both 20 and 40 meters. “Thankfully, our net members are scattered across 20 US states and nine countries, including some islands in the Caribbean,” he noted. “We’ve been able to switch between stations that have the best propagation to work the affected area.”

The VoIP Hurricane Net (EchoLink WX_TALK Conference) activated over the weekend in conjunction with WX4NHC at the National Hurricane Center to keep on top of ground-truth weather information.

In Georgia, “it’s just kinda wait and see,” Section Manager David Benoist, AG4ZR, told ARRL today. He said the state emergency management agency is fully activated. A statewide D-Star network is in place for passing emergency traffic, should it be needed. “We’re basically just getting set up for this,” Benoist said. “Really, the effects of the hurricane are not due here until Wednesday or Thursday.” Coastal counties are under evacuation orders, however, and highways have been reconfigured for one-way traffic to move inland away from the coast.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Agency has issued a civil emergency message due to the potential threat from Hurricane Dorian, and mandatory evacuations have been ordered in several counties.