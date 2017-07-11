Associazione Radioamatori Italiani (ARI) President Pietro “Mario” Ambrosi, I2MQP, of Rodano, Millepini, Italy, died November 6 after serving for several decades at the head of Italy’s national Amateur Radio organization and IARU member society.

A long-time ARRL member, DXCC card checker, and 2005 CQ Amateur Radio Hall of Fame inductee, Ambrosi was credited with growing ARI and with bringing younger people into ham radio. Ambrosi was a DXer and contester, a member of the ARI DX Club Contest Team, and held #1 Honor Roll and 9-Band DXCC. He also served as a QSL manager for multiple stations.

Ambrosi was the author of several books on radio and the editor of ARI’s journal, Radiorivista.