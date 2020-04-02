Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) has announced the names of schools and organizations selected to host amateur radio contacts with International Space Station crew members during the second half of 2020. Ten proposals were accepted to move forward in the selection process and placed in a scheduling queue for an amateur radio contact between July and December 2020. Although ARISS expects to schedule all 10 during this period, changes to NASA crew availability may force postponement of some contact opportunities until the first half of 2021.

The schools and host organizations are: