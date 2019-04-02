Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) has announced another slow-scan television (SSTV) transmission event, using images from the NASA on the Air (NOTA) program that celebrated NASA’s 60th anniversary and key events in NASA’s early history during 2018.

Transmissions are scheduled to start on Friday, February 8, at 1400 UTC and run through Sunday, February 10, at 1830 UTC. SSTV images will be transmitted on 145.80 MHz using PD120 mode. Images can be received using equipment as simple as a VHF handheld radio or any other receiver or scanner that covers the 2-meter ham band. To see the images, connect the receiver’s audio output to the audio input of a computer running free software such as MMSSTV.

Transmissions will consist of eight NOTA images as well as four ARISS commemorative images. Images can be posted online for viewing, and those posting images can receive an SSTV ARISS Award. SSTV events are dependent on other ISS activities, schedules, and crew responsibilities on the ISS, and are subject to change at any time.