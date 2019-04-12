An Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) school contact with astronaut Dr. Drew Morgan, MD, KI5AAA, and students at Council Rock High School in Pennsylvania will be livestreamed. The contact will take place at approximately 1756 UTC on Thursday, December 5. Morgan is a native of New Castle, Pennsylvania. Several Warminster Amateur Radio Club members, including Michael Shanblatt, W3MAS; Irwin Darack, KD3TB; Joe Horanzy, AA3JH, and Andy Vavra, KD3RF, with ARISS advisor Fred Kemmerer, AB1OC, have been mentoring the teachers and students to help them set up and operate a permanent satellite station at the school.

“After the ARISS contact the station will remain at the school to be incorporated into their astronomy and space science curriculum,” Vavra said. “Council Rock South has an active ham radio club, KC3NNG, with more than 30 student members in grades 9 – 12 who are getting started on their ham radio journeys.”