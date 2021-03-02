Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) is seeking formal and informal educational institutions and organizations, individually or working together, to host amateur radio contacts with an International Space Station (ISS) crew member. Contacts would likely be scheduled between January 1 and June 30, 2022.

These voice radio contacts are approximately 10 minutes long and in a question-and-answer format. ARISS contacts afford participants the opportunity to learn firsthand what it’s like to live and work in space, and about space research conducted on the ISS. Students will also have an opportunity to learn about satellite communication, wireless technology, and radio science.

Crew scheduling and ISS orbits will determine the exact dates. ARISS is looking for organizations that can draw large numbers of participants and integrate the contact into a well-developed education plan. Organizations must demonstrate flexibility to accommodate changes in dates and times of the radio contact. The deadline for proposals is March 31, 2021.

Visit the ARISS website for more details and a proposal form. ARISS has operated amateur radio from the ISS for 20 years, and scheduled ham radio contacts between ISS crew members and schools and student groups around the world are a hallmark of the ARISS program. The ham radio stations onboard also are available for crew members to use and serve as back-up communications capability. In the US, ARISS is sponsored by NASA, the ISS National Laboratory, ARRL, and AMSAT.

An ARISS introductory webinar will be held on February 25, 2021 at 8 PM EST (0100 UTC on February 26). Participants must register.

Email with any questions.