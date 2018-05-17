The Amateur Radio on the International Space Station team (ARISS) team and Hamvention® will be working together again this year, as ARISS kicks off its 2018 fundraising campaign. That will include a special drawing on the last day of Hamvention to award an ARISS Challenge Coin display, valued at $200.

“We are happy to be able to make the ARISS Challenge Coin display a very special part of Sunday’s prize awards,” said 2018 Hamvention Prize Committee Chairman Bill Serra, N8NRT. The prize features two ARISS Challenge Coins positioned side by side in a display that shows off each side of the coin.

Noting Hamvention’s 2018 theme of “Amateur Radio…Serving the Community,” ARISS pointed out that it “serves communities by inspiring great numbers of youth to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and Amateur Radio.”

The primary goal of the ARISS 2018 fundraising campaign at Hamvention is to secure coverage for the expensive, space-rated components needed to finish building the multiple units of the custom-built Multi-Voltage Power Supply (MVPS), and to help defray some costs of continuing ARISS operations. The power supply is part of the next-gen ARISS Interoperable Radio System, which will replace the aging and intermittent ISS Amateur Radio gear now in space.

“Having Hamvention partner with ARISS really puts our 2018 funding campaign into gear,” ARISS Chair Frank Bauer, KA3HDO, said. Radio amateurs can contribute to ARISS online or by visiting the ARISS booth in Building 1 at Hamvention. Donors who contribute $100 or more to ARISS will receive an ARISS Challenge Coin as a premium.

A mock-up of the Multi-Voltage Power Supply that ARISS will launch in the future will be on display, and a raffle will take place at the booth to win a single Challenge Coin display (the winner does not have to be present to win).

ARISS expressed its appreciation to everyone on the Hamvention staff whose personal efforts are aiding ARISS in its fund-raising and publicity goals. “We are so pleased and proud to know that Hamvention believes in the ARISS team and its goals of piquing the interest of young people and communities in a unique ‘Wow!’ way for STEM and Amateur Radio,” ARRL ARISS Delegate Rosalie White, K1STO, said.