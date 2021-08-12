Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) has been named Amateur Radio Newsline Newsmaker of the Year.

“This group, based across 15 countries around the world, has been supporting amateur radio from the space station and performing school links around the world to astronauts for over 20 years,” the announcement pointed out. “As well as enthusing youngsters in the magic of space and radio, they have also generated publicity for amateur radio in the mainstream media channels of radio, TV, and newspapers.”