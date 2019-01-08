Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) is celebrating the life and accomplishments of astronaut, scientist, and Amateur Radio pioneer Owen Garriott, W5LFL (SK), with a commemorative slow-scan television (SSTV) event featuring images from his work with ham radio during his missions in space.

Garriott, who died last April, pioneered the use of Amateur Radio from space. pioneered the use of Amateur Radio to make contacts from space. His ham radio activity ushered in the formal establishment of Amateur Radio in space, first as SAREX — the Shuttle Amateur Radio Experiment, and later as ARISS — Amateur Radio on the International Space Station.

Transmissions began on August 1 and are scheduled to continue until 1815 UTC on August 4. Transmissions will be on 145.800 MHz FM using SSTV mode PD-120. Received images may be posted. Visit the ARISS website for updates and more information.