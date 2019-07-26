ARISS-Russia has announced plans to conduct a slow-scan television (SSTV) event via RS0ISS on the International Space Station. The schedule calls for transmissions on Monday, July 29, 1315 – 2125 UTC, and on Tuesday, July 30, 1350 – 1950 UTC. Other transmissions may take place through August 4. Transmissions will be on 145.800 MHz FM in SSTV mode PD120. The ISS should be available to most of the world except North America during the 2 days of SSTV transmissions. For more information, visit the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) website or the ARISS Facebook page. — Thanks to Gaston Bertels, ON4WF