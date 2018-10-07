The ARISS-Russia SSTV transmissions from the International Space Station’s the Russian Service module that started on June 29 may continue until July 13, when the equipment being used for SSTV transmissions will be required for a school contact.

RS0ISS is sending stored images commemorating various satellites that have been hand-deployed from the ISS, including the first such satellite deployment from the ISS in 2006, Suitsat-1/Radioskaf-1, which consisted of a discarded Russian Orlan spacesuit reconfigured to function as a free-floating Amateur Radio transmit-only satellite. SSTV transmissions will take place on 145.800 MHz FM using PD-120 SSTV mode (5 kHz deviation).

According to David Boult, G7HCE, the images are now being sent uncropped. The ISS Fan Club website will show when the space station is within range. More information is available on the AMSAT-UK website. — Thanks to Southgate Amateur Radio News