Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) is accepting applications until March 31 from US schools, museums, science centers, and community youth organizations (working individually or together) interested in hosting contacts with International Space Station (ISS) crew members. Contacts will be scheduled between January 1 and June 30, 2023. Proposal information and additional details are available on the ARISS-USA website.

ARISS is looking for organizations capable of attracting large numbers of participants and integrating the contact into a well-developed education plan.

ARISS contacts afford participants the opportunity to learn firsthand from astronauts what it’s like to live and work in space. The program’s goal is to inspire students to pursue interests and careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Students can learn about satellite communications, wireless technology, scientific research on the ISS, radio science, and related topics. They’ll also learn how to use amateur radio to talk directly to an ISS crew member. Contacts are approximately 10 minutes long.

ARISS will help educational organizations to locate amateur radio groups that can assist contact hosts with equipment and operational support. Because of the nature of human spaceflight and the complexity of scheduling activities aboard the ISS, host schools and organizations must demonstrate flexibility to accommodate changes in dates and times.

An ARISS introductory webinar will be held on March 4, at 0100 UTC (the evening of March 3 in North American time zones). Registration is required.

Direct questions to ARISS-USA.