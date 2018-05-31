ARISS will conduct a test of the “Ham Video” digital Amateur Radio television transmitter on the Columbus of the International Space Station on Friday, June 1. The transmitter has not been working for several weeks.

According to an announcement from ARISS Mentor Gaston Bertels, ON4WF, the transmitter will be powered down, the antenna feed line will be connected to the second S-band antenna, and the transmitter will be powered up.

ISS crew members are scheduled to perform these operations at 1725 UTC on June 1, about 45 minutes before the space station passes above Europe (at 1840 UTC). Ground stations are invited to monitor for the signal and to report. Anyone can monitor the test online.