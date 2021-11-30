The US segment of Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS-USA) has augmented its senior leadership team with five new members. In May 2020, ARISS-USA created a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization to enhance and expand ARISS initiatives in the US. ARISS says the new membership will support the variety of new functions and roles within ARISS-USA.

Martin “Marty” Schulman, NV3H, will be Associate Director, working with Executive Director Frank Bauer, KA3HDO, in delegating routine tasks, enhancing perspective, and backing up the executive director as necessary. He will also serve as a member of the ARISS-USA Board of Directors. Schulman has more than 30 years of experience in telecommunications, programming, and computer security, and is an active volunteer with the Sterling Park Amateur Radio Club (SPARC) in Virginia.

Tom Henderson, W9YW, has been named Secretary, with a primary duty of ensuring that the internal matters of the organization run smoothly and efficiently. He will record and keep the minutes of all meetings of the Board of Directors. Henderson will also serve as the custodian of the ARISS-USA minute book and additional books and records as the Board may direct. His background is in IT infrastructure and systems security research. He is currently the president of the Bloomington Amateur Radio Club (BARC) in Indiana.

Jena Dunham, KE0AOA, will serve as Director of Volunteer Resources and be responsible for recruiting, training, and retaining volunteers, which are necessary to ARISS-USA’s mission. She will also maintain the volunteer database, manage subscriptions to the mailing lists, and generate policies regarding volunteer conduct. Dunham is an experienced nurse practitioner in Kansas and has served as a volunteer for 4-H (America’s largest youth development organization) and the Stormont Vail Hospital system.

Rita DeHart, KC4RMS, has been tapped as Director of Public Engagement. DeHart will be responsible for raising public awareness of the ARISS program. This includes the management of all means of communication with the public. She will also be responsible for managing conference participation. She has 46 years of experience in the electric power industry and is an active member of the Tampa Amateur Radio Club (TARC) in Florida.

Randall “Randy” Berger, WA0D, will be the Director of Engineering and be responsible for planning and executing the development of hardware and software systems that will enhance the primary goals of ARISS-USA, specifically STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics) education and backup communication for crew members on human spaceflight vehicles. His scope of engineering involvement will support the efforts of ARISS and includes everything within the engineering purview of ARISS, such as ham radio on the ISS, the Lunar Gateway project, satellite development, and future government and commercial space ventures. Berger is an experienced technology officer and has been involved with amateur radio since the 1970s.

In addition to Executive Director Bauer, the new team members will join Treasurer Carol Jackson and Director of Education Kathy Lamont, KM4TAY. The senior leadership team will also work closely with long-time ARISS-US delegates Rosalie White, K1STO (ARRL), and Dave Taylor, W8AAS (AMSAT).

The Director of Business Development and Director of Operations positions currently remain vacant.