ARISS-USA, a Maryland nonprofit corporation, has earned recognition from the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as a Section 501(c)(3) charitable, scientific, and educational organization. ARISS-USA is the US segment of the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) international working group. With this IRS determination, donations to ARISS-USA become tax-deductible in the US, retroactive to May 21, 2020. This status allows the organization to solicit donations and grants.

ARISS-USA says it will continue to promote student involvement with the astronauts on the ISS via amateur radio. Working with educational organizations, ARISS provides opportunities to inspire, engage, and educate our next generation of space explorers through STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) activities and content.

“The educational scope and reach of what ARISS accomplishes has grown significantly since our beginnings in 1996,” said ARISS-USA Executive Director Frank Bauer. “We are actively working to extend student reach even further. This, through the pursuit of potential student opportunities on human spaceflight missions beyond low-Earth orbit, is part of our Amateur Radio Exploration (AREx) Program. First AREx destination: the moon!”

ARISS-USA continues to collaborate with ARISS International and US sponsors, partners, and interest groups. ARISS’ sponsors are NASA Space Communication and Navigation (SCaN) and the ISS National Lab. Donations to ARISS-USA are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.