The US segment of Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS-USA) is seeking volunteers to support its mission. ARISS-USA is best known for providing opportunities, mostly for students, to speak via ham radio with astronauts on board the ISS. Less known is its important role in providing and supporting amateur radio equipment for the ISS (NA1SS), which could offer back-up communication in an emergency. Its primary objective is educational — to inspire, teach, and engage youth and communities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics via amateur radio.

“We are seeking knowledgeable and enthusiastic volunteers who can work effectively as part of a team to support a variety of functions and roles,” said ARISS-USA Executive Director Frank Bauer, KA3HDO. “We have volunteer openings in several senior leadership roles, including Associate Director, Treasurer, Secretary, Director of Business Development, Director of Volunteer Resources, Director of Public Engagement, and Director of Engineering.” ARISS also has volunteer opportunities to support functions within those roles, as well as openings within the ARISS-USA Operations, Engineering and Education teams. An amateur radio license is desirable.

Details on responsibilities for these positions are contained in the ARISS-USA Bylaws (see Articles V and VIII).

Candidates accepted into senior leadership positions will be required to serve a 6-month probationary period. All candidates for senior leadership positions must be US citizens.

Submit resume or CV with a cover letter explaining what position(s) you are interested in supporting.

ARISS-USA is an Equal Opportunity Organization and will not discriminate on the basis of gender identity, age, race, color, national origin, religion, physical handicap, disability, or any other legally protected status. In the US, ARISS sponsors include ARRL, AMSAT, NASA, the ISS National Lab-Space Station Explorers, and NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation program.

ARISS-USA, is a 501(c)(3) charitable, educational, and scientific non-profit incorporated in the State of Maryland.