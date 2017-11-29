The Arkansas DX Association (ADXA), Arkansas’s only 100% ARRL member-affiliated club, will celebrate its 50th anniversary on December 2 with a convention at in North Little Rock featuring “a slate of illustrious speakers.”

With a charter to support DXers in Arkansas and the pursuit of DX, ADXA’s focus is to encourage, mentor, and develop the technical skills of radio amateurs and promoting first-class operator talent and efficiency.

The ADXA’s members over the years have included several stars of the DX world as well as three ARRL Directors, two ARRL Vice Presidents, and two ARRL Presidents, including the present one, Rick Roderick, K5UR, and ARRL President Emeritus Joel Harrison, W5ZN, the ADXA’s current president. Speakers will include world renowned DXPeditioner Bob Allphin, K4UEE; radio propagation and solar expert Carl Luetzelschwab, K9LA, and President Roderick.