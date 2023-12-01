Arnaldo de Jesús Coro Antich, CO2KK, passed away January 8, 2023. Coro was born on July 2, 1942. He was a founding member, since 1966, of the Federation of Radio Amateurs of Cuba [Federacion de Radioaficionados de Cuba].



"At the age of 12, [Coro] joined what was then the Radio Club de Cuba, the association that brought together radio amateurs in the capital in the late 1950s," included a report of his passing from Horacio A. Nigro Geolkiewsky, CX3BZ, and International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Region 2 Emergency Communications Coordinator Dr. Carlos Alberto Santamaria Gonzalez, CO2JC, with translation from Tom Kamp, DF5JL.



He was a journalist and university professor, teaching at the Raúl Roa García Instituto Superior de Relaciones Internacionales and at the José Martí International Institute of Journalism.



"...he was a member of the team of Radio Habana Cuba until his death. His programme 'DXers Unlimited' in English reached all corners of the world ... His radio station was always ready to help in case of emergencies and disasters in our country and region. At the time of his death, he was the Emergency Coordinator for Area C of Region 2 of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU R2)."



He received the National Radio Award in 2017.



A full story has been posted by IARU Region 2.