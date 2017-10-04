The recipients of the 2016 ARRL International Humanitarian Award — Richard Darling, AH7G, and Barbara Darling, NH7FY — have been honored in Hawaii. Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim designated the month of April as “Roger and Barbara Darling Month” and personally presented a certificate to the couple at a recent gathering in Hilo.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige also sent each a Special Recognition certificate, congratulating the Darlings on their hard work and service.

The International Humanitarian Award recognizes Amateur Radio’s unique role in international communication and the assistance amateurs regularly provide to people in need. In January, the ARRL Board of Directors cited the Darlings’ work on behalf of past International Humanitarian Award winner John Bush, KH6DLK/V63JB, and their “significant material support” to his efforts to assist Yap and the Federated States of Micronesia.

“[T]hey have supported these ongoing efforts over many years with on-the-air activities including communication during weather events, including several typhoons, as well as other emergency activities, including assistance to boaters in trouble,” the Board’s resolution said.

This included monetary support for radio equipment, school supplies, diapers, medical supplies, food, and shipping. Regular radio contact via HF and phone patches helped to keep families connected, some of which had not talked to each other in several years, and to provide early weather warnings.

On April 8, the award was formally presented to the couple by ARRL Pacific Section Public Information Officer Stacy Holbrook, KH6OWL, of Oahu, on behalf of ARRL and Pacific Section Manager Joe Speroni, AH0A. — Thanks to Stacy Holbrook, KH6OWL