ARRL has announced the release of its 2018 Annual Report to members. The 2018 Annual Report was created by the ARRL editorial staff under the direction of QST Managing Editor, Becky Schoenfeld, W1BXY. In his message to members, ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, said “new generation” hams engage with Amateur Radio in a very different way than hams of his generation.

“Through extensive research, we’ve learned that they come to Amateur Radio hoping to learn how to use it in aid of their communities, and for enhancing the fun they’re already having while camping, hiking, or doing other outdoor activities,” President Roderick said. “We’ve also learned that they’ve been discouraged by the difficulty of finding information and help that would allow them to get involved.” He said ARRL has turned its attention toward those hams over the past year, and he directed readers to read about ARRL’s new Lifelong Learning Department, which, he said, “will create learning materials for Amateur Radio enthusiasts at all levels of knowledge — but especially for the beginners.”

“Even as these ARRL initiatives designed for new ‘generation hams’ are getting off the ground, the Headquarters staff and Board of Directors continue to serve the valued ‘classic’ ham members that have stayed with ARRL for decades, and you’ll hear about that in this year’s Annual Report as well,” President Roderick said, pointing out that ARRL “continues to fight for our spectrum allocations and against the mounting noise floor,” among other activities and initiatives.

“I’m excited about the new ways in which the organization is preparing to fulfill its mission to advance the art, science, and enjoyment of Amateur Radio,” President Roderick concluded. “I hope you are, too.”

Chief Executive Officer Howard Michel, WB2ITX, said ARRL is at a crossroads, “and we need to look seriously at what we are and what we do. For ARRL to remain relevant to Amateur Radio, it must evolve. That evolution, while swift, can’t be haphazard.”

“We are about relationships and information. We are about creating, curating, and disseminating information about Amateur Radio,” Michel said.

The Annual Report also includes a full accounting of ARRL’s finances. “ARRL continues to be in good financial condition and has a strong financial foundation,” the Annual Report says. “This solid financial position will provide the resources to allow ARRL to evolve to meet the needs, desires, and demands of today’s and tomorrow’s radio amateur.”

Members may download and read ARRL’s 2018 Annual Report on the ARRL website. Set Adobe Reader to its 2-page viewing mode to better view the larger layout.