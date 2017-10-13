The Organizing Committee for the 2018 ARRL Puerto Rico State Convention has announced the cancellation of the 2018 convention, set for January 26-28, 2018, in Hatillo.

“It is with great sadness in my heart that we are announcing the cancellation of our 2018 Convention,” said 2018 Convention Chairman Juan “Coki” Montijo, WP4OV. “Our island has been hit profoundly, and we must concentrate our efforts in rebuild.” Montijo said the devastation from Hurricane Maria will preclude preparations necessary to stage the convention, as the Pancho Deida Coliseum was damaged and unlikely to be ready in time for the convention.

“We would like to take advantage of this opportunity to thank all of Puerto Rico ham radio operators who have been involved in this recovery effort, and the volunteers from ARRL who have been working alongside in the aftermath of the storm,” he added. “We look forward to our 2019 convention and will work to make it our best convention ever.”