The landscape of education in the US has been greatly affected by the current pandemic. As K – 12 school systems and universities have been forced to move entirely to remote learning, teachers and students have had to make dramatic adjustments to their teaching and learning methods. After considering these educational challenges, along with travel restrictions and restraints on the ability to gather in groups, ARRL leadership feels it is appropriate and necessary to cancel the 2020 Teachers Institute. We look forward to bringing back this important program in 2021, so that we can continue promoting amateur radio in the classroom through our Education and Technology Program (ETP).