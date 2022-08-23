ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has published its 2021 Annual Report. The report summarizes ARRL’s program and fiscal activity for the year.

In his introductory remarks, ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, said that the organization moved steadily forward in 2021, gaining momentum after the challenges that 2020 brought. “It began bit by bit in the early months of the year, with Headquarters staff returning to the office, and reached a turning point on July 15, the day we rededicated ARRL Headquarters and reopened the building and W1AW to our members,” Roderick said. He also noted that the rededication ceremony “gave all of us an opportunity to reflect on where ARRL has been, and affirm where we are headed,” and expressed excitement for what’s coming next.

ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA, dug into some of the organization’s 2021 achievements in his opening remarks, citing the success of ARRL’s End-Fed Half-Wave Antenna Kit; new forays into video content; and hiring, into key roles, Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY; Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, and Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA.

The theme of the 2021 report — “Back Together” — referred to the many unions and reunions that occurred throughout the year, from being able to attend in-person hamfests once again, to partnering with Netherlands-based HF Kits to produce the antenna kit, as well as teaming up with the Radio Society of Great Britain at the end of the year to commemorate the centenary of the ARRL-sponsored Transatlantic Tests.

The 56-page Annual Report recounts and summarizes the activities of all of ARRL’s departments and includes a complete 2021 fiscal report. ARRL ended 2021 with 158,238 members, a total that was slightly under the year-end goal of 160,084, but gained 29,027 new members, which represented an 11% increase from 2020.

The ARRL 2021 Annual Report is available for download at www.arrl.org/annual-reports.

Founded as The American Radio Relay League, ARRL is a noncommercial organization of radio amateurs. ARRL numbers within its ranks the vast majority of active radio amateurs (or “hams”) in the US, and has a proud history of achievement as the standard-bearer in promoting and protecting amateur radio. For more information about ARRL and amateur radio, visit www.arrl.org.