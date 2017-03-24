ARRL CEO Tom Gallagher, NY2RF, is now supplementing each of his QST "Second Century" editorials with a "60-Second Century" video. These videos offer a glimpse of the content in each month's QST editorial.

ARRL began producing "60-Second Century" with the March QST editorial, and each video is posted on the ARRL YouTube channel, as well as made available through ARRL social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram).

Videos will become available on the 10th of each month, when the digital edition of QST is released to members, and they will be archived.

For his inaugural "60-Second Century," Gallagher hit the New England National Scenic Trail in Connecticut to review the success of the National Parks on the Air (NPOTA) program in 2016, the topic of his March QST editorial. His most recent edition, for the April QST editorial, addresses the synergy between Amateur Radio and the Maker Movement.