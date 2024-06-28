ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has a new product to help radio amateurs get active and on the air.

As Solar Cycle 25 continues to increase HF radio propagation on the upper bands, ARRL has partnered with the Italian antenna manufacturer Momobeam to design a dualband beam antenna to help take full advantage of the exciting opportunities for distant contacts. The ARRL Dual-band Momobeam 6/10 Antenna is an easy-to-use antenna with a small footprint and a big reach. The beam features a 10 meter Moxon (28 MHz) and 6 meter Yagi (50 MHz).

At just over 10 pounds and with a turning radius of approximately 6.5 feet, the design is compact enough to fit places that otherwise wouldn’t have space for a beam antenna. It comes with two sets of hardware for both permanent installation and portable use for temporary deployments such as 2024 ARRL Field Day or park activations.

The ARRL Dual-band Momobeam 6/10 Antenna is ideal for Technician-class operators to be able to work DX. “This is a great ‘first’ beam antenna for every ham,” said ARRL Director of Marketing and Innovation Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R. “If you’ve ever been intimidated by the prospect of owning a beam antenna, this one will allay your fears and give you a whole lot of fun. Radio clubs will want to add this beam to their deployment gear, as it’s a great fit for field operating and special event stations. College radio clubs that don’t have room for a large beam, or another beam, will enjoy adding this antenna for some gain on 6- and 10-meters. It is lightweight and can be turned with a simple TV rotator."

The 10-meter Moxon is an effective design for this dual-band antenna, as it’s around 30% smaller than a traditional Yagi and uses no traps or other shortening techniques that reduce performance. A Moxon antenna includes a number of antenna configurations that were referred to by Les Moxon, G6XN (SK), and have received attention over the years in QST and editions of The ARRL Antenna Book.

The feed system uses an open sleeve feed method, coupling the driven element of the 50 MHz section by proximity and length to the 10-meter driven element with minimal loss. “Just attach a single coaxial cable to included SO-239 equipped coaxial pigtail, and you’re ready to go on two bands!” said Inderbitzen.

The antenna debuted at the 2024 ARRL National Convention hosted at Dayton Hamvention® in May. The first run sold out at the show, but ARRL has taken delivery of more units, available now.

“It’s surprising how few amateurs have experience with antennas beyond basic wire designs,” said Inderbitzen. “Our interest in introducing this antenna is to increase the depth and breadth of knowledge and experience among our members.” Inderbitzen added that members should watch for more content, including video tutorials, coming from ARRL about the antenna. More information about the antenna can be found at www.arrl.org/beam where future content will also be published.

While this antenna was produced exclusively for ARRL, Momobeam offers many of its popular antenna designs in the US through its partnership with Ham Radio Outlet.

The ARRL Dual-band Momobeam 6/10 Antenna is available from the ARRL Store at www.arrl.org/shop (ARRL Item No. 0084, $299.95 retail plus shipping, handling, and sales tax where applicable. Available to ship in the US, only. Call 860-594-0355 or, toll-free in the US, 888-277-5289).